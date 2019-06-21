You've got a friend in me!

Whether you fell in love with Toy Story back in 1995, or are a new fan ready to see the fourth film in theaters today, fans of Pixar's original film franchise all know that when push comes to shove you've got a friend in Woody, Buzz and all the rest of the gang.

For more than 20 years now, kids and adults who are young at heart have turned to the magic of Toy Story to connect to their youth and remember the glory that is childhood. We know you all had a favorite toy growing up, like Andy does with Woody, and that's why we cannot wait to see what the next chapter of Toy Story holds.

We've already been given all of the feels from the first three movies in the franchise and it's because each and every one of the characters in the films are so lovable and memorable.