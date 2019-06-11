Bradley Cooper is spending time with friends following his breakup with Irina Shayk.

The Oscar nominee was spotted with pals at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday evening. Cooper, dressed casually in an orange jacket, gray pants and Nike sneakers, spent about two hours with his friends at the A-list location, with a source telling E! News that the actor "looked really upbeat and chill" during his night out.

This sighting of Cooper comes just days after reports emerged that he and Shayk had ended their relationship after four years together. The 44-year-old A Star Is Born director and the 33-year-old supermodel, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, first sparked romance rumors in 2015.