Kim Kardashian's Close-Up Photo of Psalm West Is One Sweet Surprise

It's time to keep up with Psalm West!

Close to a month after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, the proud parents have been giving their newborn a bit of privacy.

But on Monday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star surprised fans with a sweet new photo of her son.

"Psalm Ye," she wrote on Instagram as her four-week-old baby boy napped in a comfortable white onesie.

This marks the first photo Kim has posted since she revealed the name of her baby on May 17. At the time, fans only got a long shot of the baby in a text message between mom and Kanye.