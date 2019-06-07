Pauley Perrette has confirmed rumors of Mark Harmon's alleged role in her 2017 exit from NCIS.

The actress spoke out against her longtime co-star on Twitter, saying she has no intentions of returning to the CBS drama because she is "terrified" of Harmon.

"NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it," Pauley wrote online. "I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You'll love it!"

Just last month, CBS picked up Pauley's new sitcom Broke for the upcoming season.

Additionally, Pauley tweeted photos of what she claimed are of a NCIS crew member with stitches and a black eye.

"You think I didn't expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!? And I lost my job," she tweeted.