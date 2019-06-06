Instagram / Snooki
"My whole entire yoga pants were soaked when I got to the hospital."
Snooki is sharing the good, the bad and the ugly side of giving birth.
The Jersey Shore star and her husband Jionni LaValle welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Angelo Jame LaValle. Now, the reality TV personality is revealing the "disgusting" but "awesome" details of her birth.
In an exclusive clip shared with E! News from It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, the MTV star revealed her delivery was a piece of cake, however, her pre-hospital check-in was another story.
"I literally looked like I jumped into the pool from the waist down," Snooki explained of her water breaking at home. "It was disgusting. It was all over my couch. Then I went into the shower, [and ] it was pouring out into the shower."
She continued, "[After] I got my sweatpants to go to the hospital, I put a little pad on just in case a little water trickled out. My whole entire yoga pants were soaked when I got to the hospital."
The Jersey Shore star explained she went to the hospital before her contractions began. "I went right away because, you know, it's my third kid," she said. "I was nervous he was going to come out in the car and I would feel everything."
Since it wasn't her first time at the rodeo, best believe she took an epidural as soon as she arrived to the hospital. "Jionni brought me and I got the epidural right when I got there, thank God. I didn't feel any contractions this time."
Now this is where things get TMI. When it was time to give birth, Snooki recalled how "awesome" her delivery went.
"I didn't feel like I was doing a big poop and it was amazing," she shared of her birthing experience. "My delivery was awesome."
Nicole Polizzi/Instagram
Her mom and husband were in the delivery room, however, she confessed that Jionni still "doesn't want to see any of that."
"While I was pushing and my legs were, obviously, open, you could see everything. So as I'm pushing, he's like, ‘You got it babe.' But he's looking the other way at the wall."
It seems like the third time was the charm, because their little nugget has brought so much joy to their family.
"He's here now, he's six days old today. I'm posting a lot of videos of him on my Insta Stories," Snooki said, adding, "He sleeps a lot, he's like me. He sleeps a lot during the day and then at night, he's chugging and s--tting. So he's like us."
Right now, the mom-of-three revealed she's trying to "get back into her groove." However, she knows it's going to take a bit time since her family has grown.
"It's so crazy and I'm trying to get my life back together," she confessed. "You know when I was pregnant I was not doing anything, I was relaxing. Now I'm trying to just get back into my groove, and it's really hard with three kids."
You can watch the full episode tomorrow (June 7) on Apple Podcasts and/or other podcast services.