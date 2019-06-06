Margot Robbie Wants You to Stop Calling Her a "Bombshell"

Margot Robbie can be described in many ways—an actress, a producer, an Oscar nominee. But whatever you do, do not call her a "bombshell."

"I hate that word. I hate it—so much," she told Vogue for its July cover story. "I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I'm not a bombshell. I'm not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like, 'Look at that woman.' That doesn't happen. People who know me, if they had to sum me up in one word I don't know what that word would be, but I'm certain it would not be bombshell."

Perhaps the best way to describe Robbie is the way Nicole Kidman did in the piece—a "powerhouse." Not only is she set to appear in several highly anticipated new films—including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Birds of Prey—but she also has her own production company, Luckychap, which she founded with her husband Tom Ackerly, her childhood friend Sophia Kerr and director Josey McNamara.

One of her company's main missions is to promote projects by women.

"My love and passion for female filmmakers doesn't mean I suddenly don't like male-driven films," she told the magazine. "And that's an important argument to make—so that men go see films about women, by women. If it's a good film, they'll be able to relate."