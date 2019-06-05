Kate Spade's family and loved ones are paying tribute to the fashion designer on the first anniversary of her death.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan shared an older photo of Spade, who is her aunt, on Instagram. In the picture, she wears black slacks, a white button-down shirt and a tan sweater. Her hair is up in a big ponytail and held back by a black bandanna. She's looking off into the distance with a big smile on her face and looks like she's in the middle of laughing. Spade stands near a picnic table with some grass behind her.

"Missing Katy B today," Brosnahan captioned it. Spade's maiden name was Brosnahan.

Spade's brother-in-law David Spade also paid homage to the late designer. The actor shared a picture of the two of them together at an event and he captioned it with a heart emoji.

Kate Spade New York, the company that she and her husband Andy Spade founded together, uploaded a series of posts about her on Instagram on Wednesday.