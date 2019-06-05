Love Island Star Mike Thalassitis' Cause of Death Revealed

Coroners are revealing how Love Island star Mike Thalassitis took his life.

The Coroner's Service for North London confirms to E! News that the cause of death was by hanging. A jogger who was running through a North London park found the 26-year-old's lifeless body on March 16.

Moreover, a toxicology report obtained by the BBC reveals that the former pro-footballer had "cocaine, ethanol, antidepressants and paracetamol in his system at the time of his death."

According to the BBC, authorities also found a notebook at the scene that "was a sort of combination of a diary and letters and positive thoughts." PC Emma Clauson added, "At the back of the diary was a number of notes that had been addressed to his family."

His manager and agent, Dave Read, read a statement from the Thalassitis family which stated, "Mike was a wonderful son and brother and will be dearly missed."