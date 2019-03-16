Love Island Star Mike Thalassitis Dead at 26

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis has passed away at the age of 26. His management team confirmed that he died on Friday.

No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Thalassitis competed on the third season of the British reality show back in 2017, where he became known as "Muggy Mike." He also appeared on Celebs Go Dating one year later in 2018.

According to The Guardian, Thalassitis was a semi-pro soccer player who played on teams such as Chelmsford City F.C. and St. Albans City F.C. The London-born athlete seemed to maintain friendships with many of his Love Island co-stars, who mourned the loss on social media on Saturday.

Johnny Mitchell, one of his Love Island friends, posted a long tribute to him on Instagram.