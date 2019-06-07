They just couldn't stay away.

After a two-year break, HBO is returning to Monterey, Calif. on Sunday, June 9, for the highly anticipated second season of Big Little Lies, with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz all back in action as the Monterey Five.

While originally intended to be a limited series, BLL is back for another season of shared secrets, mystery and mommy-sharing after it attracted huge ratings (8.5 million per episode) and major awards, including eight Emmy wins and four Golden Globe statues.

But really, what seemed to bring the stars back wasn't the success of season one; it was the unbreakable bond and true sisterhood they formed during filming. Is it any wonder Meryl Streep wanted in on the fun for the second season?

Even before it was announced in 2014, Big Little Lies seemed destined to happen if you look back at the five women's share histories, weaving a fun game of six degrees of separation.