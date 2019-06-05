by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 10:07 AM
Less time on The Voice means more time for family!
It's been almost two weeks since Adam Levine announced that he would be leaving NBC's singing competition series after 16 long seasons.
And while fans and fellow coaches have expressed their sadness at the news, Behati Prinsloo has stayed quiet—until now!
While appearing on this morning's Today show, the supermodel joked that she'll be seeing Adam a lot more at home.
"Good news for me, good news for the kids," she laughed when asked about the news by Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist. "He is on tour at the moment. He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do. I'm like what am I going to do with him?"
Perhaps the couple's two little girls will be keeping dad busy.
While both mom and dad try to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, Behati couldn't help but share how much happiness motherhood brings out of her on a daily basis.
"It's going great. I'm in it. I'm in the middle of it. It's amazing," she shared while supporting Save the Rhino Trust Namibia. "Motherhood I think as you all know, it's such an incredible experience and really something that you take so seriously and gives you so much joy. We are having fun."
And while Adam may have a busy summer ahead as he hits the road with Maroon 5, Behati shared that the singer still has plenty of time with his family on tour.
"I used to go a lot. The girls came when he did America," she recalled. "We stayed in New York for ten days and they kind of did all around. We've done a few trips here and there. The older they get and the easier and more fun it will be."
Today airs weekday mornings starting at 7 a.m. only on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
