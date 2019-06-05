It's been 15 years since Friends ended, and fans are ready to get the gang back together. While the cast has been bombarded with reunion questions for years, the stars have yet to give a firm answer.

However, Ellen DeGeneres isn't giving up. The talk-show host asked Jennifer Aniston about the possibility of a Friends reunion on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Listen, I told you this. I would do it….The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure," the Rachel Green character said. "Listen, anything can happen."

Aniston, who's made similar statements before, then joked she could even do a revival by herself. DeGeneres then offered to help and act as the neighbor next door.

"It will be called Friend," DeGeneres quipped.

It didn't always seem like the entire cast would be on board. During a guest appearance on The Late Late Show back in December, Aniston seemed to suggest that Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were to blame for the lack of reunions.

"Listen, the girls always say we would love to do it again, and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason. I don't know," she said at the time. "And so, we've decided that we'll just do…a remake of The Golden Girls in, like, 40 years."