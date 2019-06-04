Gary Null/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 1:19 PM
The next big reboot is officially underway.
UCP is producing a revival/reboot of Punky Brewster, with Soleil Moon Frye reprising her role from the 1980s sitcom about a little girl raised by a foster parent.
The new series, which is written by Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock) and executive produced by Frye and original series creator David Duclon, will star Frye as Punky, now a single mother of three, who meets a young girl who reminds her of her younger self.
The original show aired on NBC from 1984 to 1986, then in syndication until 1988.
The character also appeared in a spin-off animated show called It's Punky Brewster, which aired on Saturday mornings from 1985 to 1986.
Frye went on to star in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and appeared in Friends and Saved By the Bell.
No network is currently attached, but UCP is the production company behind Homecoming, The Umbrella Academy, The Act, Mr. Robot, Dirty John, The Purge, The Sinner, The Magicians, and more.
On Tuesday, it was also announced that MTV's Singled Out and Punk'd will be returning on the online platform Quibi, joining the long list of shows returning from the dead. You can keep up with them all below!
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet! No network is currently attached.
MTV
WHAT: MTV is bringing back a reimagined Punk'd on the streaming platform Quibi, with 20 new episodes each under 10 minutes long.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet!
MTV
WHAT: MTV is bringing back the dating reality show in a new format, on the streaming platform Quibi. Like Punk'd, it will have 20 episodes each under 10 minutes long.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet!
Nickelodeon
WHAT: A miniseries reboot of the Nickelodeon anthology series that follows The Midnight Society, a group of kids who come together in the woods to share scary stories.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming soon to Nickelodeon.
YouTube
WHAT: A new version of the Nickelodeon sketch series. Original series star Kenan Thompson is executive producing and other OG All That stars are expected to participate in the reboot.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Premieres June 15, 2019 on Nickelodeon.
SNAP/Rex/REX USA
WHAT: A six-episode event series following the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210—as themselves—reuniting for a reboot. It's a scripted series a la Curb Your Enthusiasm.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Premieres August 7, 2019 on Fox.
ABC
WHAT: A modern remake of the classic sitcom from black-ish's Kenya Barris and Yamara Taylor, according to Deadline. The new version follows Samantha, a black single mom (who is also a witch), who marries Darren, a white mortal who's a bit of a slacker.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Nope, right now it's just a pilot commitment order at ABC.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
WHAT: A miniseries revival of Veronica Mars on Hulu with series star Kristen Bell returning as the titular private eye. Series creator Rob Thomas is also board, as is the majority of the original cast.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, summer of 2019!
MTV
WHAT: MTV revived the classic reality show with a new social media element on Facebook.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? You can see it on Facebook Watch.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
WHAT: A revival of The Hills, MTV's fan-favorite reality show, following the likes of Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Premieres June 24, 2019 on MTV.
Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
WHAT: Freeform is set to reboot the WB classic, giving pilot order to the original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, who will be modernizing the drama by tackling immigration.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming to Freeform in 2019.
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
WHAT: A reboot of the classic sitcom The Facts of Life is reportedly in the works from Sony and...the production companies of Jessica Biel and Leonardo DiCaprio.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet!
CBS
WHAT: A reboot of the beloved Designing Women with creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason at the helm. No word on whether any of the original cast members would be involved.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Nope, it's still in the works.
Rank Film Distributors
WHAT: Hulu has ordered Four Weddings and a Funeral to series. Written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, the limited series follows a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events (four weddings and a funeral). Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are also executive producers.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Soon!
NBC
WHAT: NBC boss Robert Greenblatt admitted he's had talks about bringing back iconic shows like The Office, 30 Rock and yes, Frasier. "I've had conversations with [exec producer] David Lee about [Frasier]," Greenblatt told TVLine. "Frasier would be great. I'd love to [bring back] Frasier. We put out feelers about [it] over the years. But I don't think there's any real interest. I think everyone's moved on." Then Kelsey Grammer revealed he has been in talks about returning to the role (with six different ideas), but said it's still early.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet...
CBS
WHAT: Peter Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim serve as writers and executive producers on this Magnum P.I. reboot. Set in Hawaii, the show follows Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), an ex-Navy SEAL. This time he's returning home from Afghanistan and repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep, on CBS.
Nickelodeon
WHAT: A new 2-D animated series featuring your favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but this one has some magic elements. Kat Graham will voice the first-ever African-American April O'Neal.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep, on Nickelodeon.
MTV
WHAT: Daria may return as Daria & Jodie, which follows Daria and her close friend Jodie Landon taking on the world today, all as part of MTV Studios.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet. As of 2018 it didn't have a home.
Cliff Lipson/CBS
WHAT: Candice Bergen is back as the iconic character, along with series creator Diane English, for a 13-episode revival already ordered to series by CBS. In the release announcing the return, CBS had this to say about the new season: "As its 30th anniversary approaches, Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate."
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The first season already aired, and then CBS passed on a second season.
CW
WHAT: After two pilot seasons, The CW ordered a reboot of Aaron Spelling's witchy drama to series with Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman at the helm. The feminist reboot will focus on three sisters living in a college town who must find time to juggle the vanquishing of supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining their family bonds.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The first season can now be watched on Netflix, and a second season is coming to the CW in the fall.
Walt Disney Pictures
WHAT: In the super-early stages, the original trilogy's screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner are behind the TV series based on the 1992 hockey film, which is being developed at ABC Signature Studios.
CAN YOU WATCH IT: The project has yet to even be shopped to networks, so don't expect to see a knuckle-puck anytime soon.
ABC
WHAT: The original cast of Roseanne will reunited for a nine-episode midseason run on ABC. "The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant—and hilarious—today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement when the revival was announced...and then it was canceled following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Roseanne returned and was canceled a few months later. The show continued on sans Barr as The Conners, which will return for another season in Fall 2019.
CBS
WHAT: A revival of the fan-favorite Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry series that also starred Jackée Harry and Tim Reid. The Mowry sisters have fanned the revival flames for what feels like years, but nothing has actually materialized just yet.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but if everybody involved has their way, you will be able to soon.
NBC
WHAT: Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser will play Paul and Jamie Buchman once more for a limited event series for Spectrum Originals.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Late 2019, but only if you have Spectrum.
NBC
WHAT: NBC was reportedly interested in a revival of The Office with a mix of old and new cast members, but definitely no Steve Carell. Several stars have gone on record about wanting to be involved, but said they have not heard anything official.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet.
WHAT: CBS All Access, the streaming platform home to Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight, ordered a new version of the classic series from Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The first season is available on CBS All Access.
NBC
WHAT: Bryan Fuller's take on serial killer Hannibal Lecter was acclaimed, but only lasted three seasons. Talk of moving it to another network, giving it a movie, etc. floated around after the series finale, but never materialized. Now there's some hope. Fuller responded to a fan who asked the state of the property. "Conversations couldn't start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time," he tweeted.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The talks seem to have stalled.
FOX
WHAT: Fox boss Dana Walden told reporters she had a meeting with show producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about bringing back Hank, Peggy, Bobby and the rest of the King of the Hill gang. "We have had preliminary conversations with Greg and Mike and I would like to explore that," she said. "We had a very preliminary conversation given what's going on in the country I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. Again, it was one meeting and I would hope to revisit it."
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's just in the early stages.
CBS/Getty Images
WHAT: NBC is looking at bringing The Munsters back, but with a Brooklyn-twist. Herman, Lily and the rest of the Munsters would be trying to fit in in New York City's hipster haven. Odd Mom Out's Jill Kragman and Seth Meyers are behind the new project.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet...
Fox
WHAT: Tim Allen's Last Man Standing was canceled after six seasons on ABC, sat out a year, and Fox revived it for a seventh season starting Fridays in the fall of 2018. Most of the original cast is back, with the exception of a recasting here or there.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep! The first revived season aired on Fox and another will come in fall 2019.
DreamWorks Animation
WHAT: A new animated series picking up where the movie left off, complete with original songs, but new voices in the form of Skylar Astin and Amanda Leighton.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Streaming on Netflix.
Twentieth Century Fox Film
WHAT: An animated series on Netflix picking up where the movie left off.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Now streaming on Netflix.
Netflix
WHAT: A "modern take" on the famous cartoon from the 1980s. Noelle Stevenson is serving as showrunner, the new design of the character riled fans, naturally.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep! It now has two seasons on Netflix.
Showtime
WHAT: Showtime has enlisted The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken and original stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moenig and Leisha Hailey for a sequel series, which would introduce fans to a new group of lesbians living and loving in West Hollywood.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming soon to Showtime.
Netflix
WHAT: A reboot of the classic kids show with Gina Rodriguez voicing the new Carmen Sandiego.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The first season is available on Netflix, and it's been renewed for a season two.
Dimension Films
WHAT: The Frank Miller comic series is in the works as a TV series with The Walking Dead veteran Glen Mazzara, Len Wiseman and Stephen L'Heureux.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's still in development.
Netflix
WHAT: A continuation of the story started in the 2014 movie of the same name with writer Justin Simien and several of the movie's stars on board.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Seasons one and two are now streaming on Netflix.
CW
WHAT: The CW has updated the classic 1980s primetime soap with The OC's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Two seasons are now available to watch on Netflix, and a third is coming to the CW.
Michael Yarish / Netflix
WHAT: A modern-day reboot of the classic Norman Lear sitcom.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Three seasons are now streaming on Netflix.
CBS
WHAT? Shemar Moore stars in the series in new series inspired by the 1975 TV series and 2003 movie of the same name.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? S.W.A.T. has aired two seasons on CBS.
NBC
WHAT: A revival of the Emmy-winning series starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Two revived seasons have aired so far, and a third has been ordered on NBC.
Epix
WHAT: Ray Romano and Chris O'Dowd are star in the Epix series based on the novel by Elmore Leonard. Peep the trailer now.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Two seasons of the Epix series have now aired.
Nickelodeon
WHAT: Nickelodeon is reviving the classic cartoon for a one-hour movie with the show's creator back on board.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but summer 2019.
CBS
WHAT: X-Men's Lucas Till stars as a young Angus MacGyver as he learns all those problem solving skills. You know, like fixing stuff with a piece of gum and thumbtack. James Wan, Henry Winkler and R. Scott Gemmill are executive producers.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? MacGyver will be back for a fourth season on CBS in 2020.
Fox
WHAT: Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny returned to the world of paranormal conspiracies for six episodes on Fox. This is the last batch of episodes, as of now. Anderson has said she is done with Special Agent Dana Scully following the 10-episode second revival season and series creator Chris Carter said the show does not continue without Mulder and Scully.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The 16 new episodes came and went, and it seems like that's it.
Fox
WHAT: Riggs and Murtaugh rode again! Fox ordered a TV version of the Danny Glover and Mel Gibson franchise of flicks about mismatched police partners. Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford starred in the first two seasons, Seann William Scott appeared in the third season after Crawford's exit.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Lethal Weapon was canceled after three seasons, but you can watch those first three!
Fox
WHAT: A revival of the fan-favorite drama starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell already happened on Fox and another version is in the works. "We are developing a new iteration of Prison Break," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox, said. "It's in very early stages of development, but we're really excited about it."
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The first revival? Came and went. The new iteration? Not yet.
Netflix
WHAT: A Full House continuation series about DJ Tanner, sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy Gibbler. The entire cast, with the exception of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, has appeared in the Netflix series.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Netflix ordered a fifth and final season of the series.
