Elsa Pataky Just Wants Husband Chris Hemsworth to Put On a Shirt—Yes, Really

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 8:01 AM

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Beach

Instagram

In this world, nothing is certain except for death, taxes and Chris Hemsworth going shirtless.

And while fans were robbed of his chiseled chest in last month's Avengers: Endgame—we still love you, Fat Thor!—the Aussie will return to his top ditching ways in the upcoming flick Down Under Cover, which also stars Tiffany Haddish."It's an action, comedy, heist kind of vibe," Hemsworth said today during an interview on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show"There's some male stripping going on...always healthy."

That is, unless you ask his wife Elsa Pataky. While we're all grabbing the popcorn, waiting for more, his longtime love is likely rolling her eyes. "She's just sick of it. She's just like, ‘Put your clothes on,'" the Men In Black actor added with a laugh. "It's not nearly as exciting for her at all." (Safe to say she's alone on that one.)

Watch

Elsa Pataky Says Acting With Chris Hemsworth Is Natural

Still, the Spanish model has her reasons. After all, she doesn't want to inflate his ego. "For me, sexy is the inside of someone," she once explained to Women's Health UK. "Of course I think he's beautiful and fit, but I will never tell him that because he will get too, how do you say, 'cocky'?"

Of course, skipping a shirt isn't the only way he gets under Pataky's skin. "What annoys her about me?" he laughed during a recent interview with news.com.au. "Probably if I surf a little long or stay out a little late from time to time. But that's usually because of traffic!…She'll give you a long list of things!"

So while we anxiously wait for our next dose of topless Hemsworth, please enjoy a collection of his finest shirtless moments. Even Ellen DeGeneres has celebrated his body of work.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Instagram

Checkmate

Other people might see the giant chess board in the sand in this photo, but we are happily distracted by Chris Hemsworth and his rock-hard abs!

Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Wet & Wild

He might be a crazy cult leader in Bad Times at the El Royale but his wet, toned physique is telling a different story. A much happier story.

Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Follow the Leader

Cult leaders are bad, we know, but we'd follow this actor and his good looks anywhere.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, Surfing, Shirtless

Instagram

Dad Bod

Wait, you dad doesn't balance on a surfboard while holding you on his back? Oh, we guess that's just a Hemsworth move.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, Avengers

Super (hero) Sized

Thor taking a bath? Yes, please!

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Beach

Instagram

Sunburned Kind of Love

Even being sunburned looks good on the Home and Away alum. PS: Elsa Pataky is one lucky lady to call this handsome fella her husband.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Diimex

Surf's Up!

There's one thing you can always count on when it comes to the Snow White and the Huntsman actor...he will always find time to surf (thank goodness).

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, The Perfect Getaway

Out in the Wild

The Australian actor looks like he's in his element as he wanders a remote Hawaiian island in The Perfect Getaway. He's basically channeling his inner pirate and we're totally on board with the look.

Chris Hemsworth, Wet Shirt, Tonight Show

YouTube

Woo, Spring Break!

We know this isn't a shirtless photo, but Hemsworth's face while getting wet on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is too amazing not to show you. 

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Beach, Shirtless

Instagram

Just Beachy

A perk of Hemsworth living in Australia? There are more opportunities to see him shirtless at the beach or just because.

Chris Hemsworth, Vacation

YouTube

Oh, Hello There!

The 34-year-old actor might not be the lead in Vacation, but he definitely makes himself known. A little too much if we're being honest. At least his tan torso can distract you from the rest of his...assets.

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

BACKGRID

Paddle Board Fun

Whether it's hanging out on the beach or paddle boarding with his wife, the Avengers star knows how to make the trunks-only wardrobe look good.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

Instagram

Welcome to the Gun Show

How much does it cost to get two tickets to this gun show?!

Chris Hemsworth

Diimex

Towel Change Champ

Leave it to Hemsworth to make a simple towel change look like a masterpiece. Sorry, is that too much? Ya, we didn't think so.

Thor, Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Studios

No Shirt? No Problem

Throughout the Thor films Hemsworth seems to live by the "shirt optional" motto and we're not complaining.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth

Blue Wasp/Grey Wasp/Splash News

Ab-tastic

As Hemsworth walks poolside we're instantly reminded we need to get to the gym ASAP.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, Thor

Chiseled Chris

There are a lot of movies where Hemsworth plays Thor, but our favorites are the ones where he takes off his shirt and shows his superhero bod. It's true.

  Share
  Tweet
