At the end of Monday's reunion special, Jade joined Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley for an episode of their podcast Coffee Convos, alongside fellow guests and Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. Jade admitted she was excited but a little nervous to join the show.

"I'm at school, and I'm like out on break, and they're like hey, we have someone that we want you to meet. And I was like, I'm gonna poop, I'm scared," she said.

A producer then asked if she'd like to be on Teen Mom 2, and Jade was a little shocked.

"The show's been on so long that I can't believe they would want me on a show that's been on for like 10 years with these same people for so long," she said, though the producers assured her that they really wanted her to be on the show.

Jade opened up a bit about both of her parents having been arrested for drugs, and got emotional as she explained that her biological father committed suicide when she was six months old, and she no longer recognizes her mother as the woman who raised her.