Pride Jewelry for You and Bae

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Pride Jewelry

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're bringing you the latest trends to show your Pride all month long. So far we've covered Pride Accessories for Parades and BeyondRainbow Fashion to Show Your Pride in Style, how to Make a Statement With These Pride Graphic Tees and Pride Shoes to Feed Your Sole.

Today is all about the bling, lovebirds. From diamond engagement rings and wedding bands to hand-crafted bracelets to rainbow-hued necklaces, we picked out a little something for everyone.

E-Comm: Pride Jewelry

Rainbow Disney Collection Fantasyland Castle Necklace

Celebrate your happily ever after with this magical necklace.

SHOP NOW: $150 at shopDisney

E-Comm: Pride Jewelry

LOVE AND PRIDE White Gold Diamond Ring

Love and Pride jewelry is designed for people who believe in equality, diversity and tolerance. 

SHOP NOW: $1,995 at Bloomingdale's

E-Comm: Pride Jewelry

Rainbow Infinity Necklace

Perfect for you and your forever love.

SHOP NOW: $10 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Pride Jewelry

Love Is Love Hand-Stamped Bracelet

This metal bracelet is so sweet yet elegant.

SHOP NOW: $20 at Amazon

E-Comm: Pride Jewelry

LOVE AND PRIDE Rose Gold Diamond Female Insignia Ring

Ladies, say "I do" to this wedding band, which is part of the Love and Pride design collection.

SHOP NOW: $995 at Bloomingdale's

E-Comm: Pride Jewelry

Rainbow Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Wristband

This casual leather bracelet can be personalized for free!

SHOP NOW: $12 at shopDisney

Article continues below

E-Comm: Pride Jewelry

Bandmax Rainbow Wristband

This band is compatible with Apple Watches 1-4 and comes in both 38/40MM and 42/44MM sizes.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Amazon

E-Comm: Pride Jewelry

LOVE AND PRIDE Yellow & White Gold Diamond Anniversary Band

This stunning ring is also a part of the Love and Pride design collection.

SHOP NOW: $1,995 at Bloomingdale's

E-Comm: Pride Jewelry

Rainbow Disney Collection Mickey Mouse Necklace

We've over the rainbow for this adorable necklace.

SHOP NOW: $75 at shopDisney

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Pride , LGBTQ , Jewelry , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Julia Roberts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jay-Z , Beyonce

Beyoncé's Publicist Speaks Out After That Viral Side-Eye Moment

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 3, RHONY

The Power and Comfort of Old The Real Housewives of New York City Seasons

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Break Up: Look Back at Their Romance Over the Years

Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Shares His Self-Care Tips and Big Plans for Pride Month

Big Little Lies Unbreakable Sisterhood Feature

Inside the Big Little Lies Stars' Unbreakable Sisterhood: Wine-Filled Nights, Shared Secrets and Zero Catfights

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Couples, Met Gala, 2018

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years: Report

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.