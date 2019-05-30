Just a few hours after Arie Luyendyk Jr. . and Lauren Luyendyk welcomed their baby girl into the world, the new parents took to Instagram to reveal the little one's name.

"This was [the] first time she laid eyes on me, and I'm forever changed," the proud papa captioned a photo of his bundle of joy. "Alessi Ren Luyendyk."

The child was born Wednesday, May 29 at 2:09 p.m. local time. She weighed six pounds and 13 ounces at the time of arrival and measured in at 20 centimeters long.

"Mommy and baby are doing great," Arie wrote shortly after the birth. "We are so incredibly happy."

It looks like the couple is already head over heels for their daughter, too.

"She is sweet, calm and @ariejr, and I could not be more in love with her," Lauren wrote on Instagram alongside another adorable snapshot.