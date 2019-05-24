No matter how old—or young—you are, girl time is the best time.

As the long Memorial Day weekend kicked off Friday afternoon, Kim Kardashian headed to Instagram and shared some adorable photos with two cute family members.

Let's just say Chicago West and True Thompson are ready for summer.

In the photo set that was captioned with a sweet heart emoji, the one-year-olds sat next to each other as they looked into the camera.

Chicago decided to go shoe free while wearing a Burberry dress. As for True, she worked a head band, pink jacket, onesie and cute sneakers.

And for a cherry on top to the sweet photos, we loved when True leaned in to hug her family member as the cameras flashed.