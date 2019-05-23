Kim Kardashian Shares Beautiful Behind-the-Scenes Wedding Photos on 5-Year Anniversary

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 23, 2019 3:39 PM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Weddings

Nabil Elderkin

Happy anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, May 24! The superstar couple tied the knot in Florence, Italy, back in 2014 in front of friends, family and a star-studded guest list.

Ahead of her anniversary, Kim took to her social media to share a series of pictures from the special day, featuring Kanye, Scott Disick and their wedding party.

"A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago," Kim wrote on Instagram alongside the stunning photos, taken by photographer Nabil Elderkin.

So, in celebration of Kimye's special occasion, let's celebrate with a trip down wedding lane! Take a look at the gorgeous behind-the-scenes photos from Kim and Kanye's wedding below!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Weddings

Nabil Elderkin

Wedding Prep

Kanye is photographed with pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. ahead of the ceremony.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Weddings

Nabil Elderkin

Mother-Daughter Dresses

Kim's stunning Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress can be seen alongside a matching dress for North West.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Weddings

Nabil Elderkin

Ceremony Preparations

A shirtless Kanye is photographed getting ready for the wedding ceremony.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Weddings

Nabil Elderkin

Givenchy Groom

In addition to making Kim and North's wedding attire, Givenchy also made a custom wedding tuxedo for Kanye.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Weddings

Nabil Elderkin

Suit Up

The rap superstar can be seen getting his suit on for the ceremony.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Weddings

Nabil Elderkin

Scott Sighting

Scott Disick is pictured in this behind-the-scenes photo ahead of the ceremony.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Weddings

Nabil Elderkin

Family & Friends

The bride and groom are surrounded by their loved ones on their special day.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Weddings

Nabil Elderkin

Time to Celebrate

Kanye's pals, including Virgil Abloh, can be seen surrounding the "Stronger" superstar with drinks in hand.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

