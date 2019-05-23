Happy anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, May 24! The superstar couple tied the knot in Florence, Italy, back in 2014 in front of friends, family and a star-studded guest list.

Ahead of her anniversary, Kim took to her social media to share a series of pictures from the special day, featuring Kanye, Scott Disick and their wedding party.

"A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago," Kim wrote on Instagram alongside the stunning photos, taken by photographer Nabil Elderkin.