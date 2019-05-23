Even in the dark, 5 Seconds of Summer looks so perfect.

The Aussie band—made up of Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings and Ashton Irwin—dropped their latest single and music video today and, well, excuse us while we freak out.

In "Easier," the group sings about a toxic relationship. "Is it easier to stay? It Is easier to go? I don't know," the foursome muse. "But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change and you know you don't want it any other way." And the nearly three minute video matches the dark mood.

In the clip, 5SOS have their hands chained to the ceiling of a dark, blue-lit cave. At one point, they are even seen drowning. There's fire, drama and gyrating. So, needless to say, fans are absolutely losing their cool.

"THEY ARE ALL SO STUNNING I'M SCREAMING #5SOS #EASIER," tweeted one fan. Wrote another, "I'm not even just saying this; I actually got chills."