Jennifer Hudson did that. That being she somehow made The Jeffersons theme song, one of the most iconic TV theme songs, better.

The Grammy and Oscar winner was tapped by ABC to perform the song ahead of their staging of The Jeffersons' pilot episode as part of the special Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

Hudson brought the house down. Effortlessly. See it below.

Hudson was all over Instagram with posts from behind the scenes of the special. She snapped pictures with Jackée Harry, Jamie Foxx, Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, executive producer Jimmy Kimmel and more. In one post, Hudson said, "Hands down this was by far the funniest thing I've done in my career!!! We finally got a piece of the pie!!!!"