Maisie Williams Does a 180 From Arya Stark With a New Hair Color

The star has not shied away from hair color since shooting for the final season wrapped. She transitioned to a shade of lilac for the Game of Thrones season eight premiere in April and was back to pink a week later. As she explained in an interview with ITV News Meridian, it was the first time in a decade she didn't have to keep the same look.

"For the first time since I signed the contract when I was 12, I'm out of a contract now. I don't have to do anything for anyone," she said in January. "I didn't realize how exciting that was going to be until I'm here now and so, I dyed my hair pink and I cut it and I did everything because I haven't been able to do any of these things."