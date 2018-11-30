See All of the Game of Thrones Stars' Drastic Post-Show Makeovers

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 9:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emilia Clarke

eff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The final season of Game of Thrones is coming—and so are the stars' post-show makeovers. 

As they prepare to bid farewell to the hit HBO series, some of the cast have already marked the transition with a new look. For some, it's a drastic change from the hairstyles they sported in the show. 

For example, Maisie Williams, who long played the dark-haired Arya Stark, surprised fans when she debuted brand new bubblegum pink-tinted locks on social media earlier this week. 

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke, who has been sporting bleached blond hair since September 2017 similar to her character Daenerys Targaryen, recently went for an even bigger chop. She stepped out with a textured longer pixie last month, a drastic difference from Daenerys' signature long tresses. 

Photos

Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Final Season

Kit Harington

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

While Jon Snow is busy with the White Walkers, Kit Harington has ditched his scruff and voluminous curly mane for something a bit more sleek. The actor is currently performing in a London production of True West as Austin, for which he sports a slicked back hairstyle and mustache. 

The looks are a not-so-subtle sign that the end is near for Game of Thrones. With the premiere of the eighth and final season slated for April 2019, fans will finally get a long-awaited finale episodes, ones described as "spectacular, inspiring, satisfying" by director David Nutter

While mostly everything about the upcoming season has been kept under wraps, Nutter has let a few select comments slide. 

"As far as season [eight] compared to the Red Wedding, I just have to tell you—hang onto your seat cause it's going to be special," he teased in a Reddit AMA. "I guarantee there's going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it's really very compelling stuff."

In regard to how it will all wrap up, "I'm completely satisfied with how season 8 ends," Nutter added. "I think that David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want, as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned. I guarantee there's going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it's really very compelling stuff."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , , Hair , , Beauty , TV , Maisie Williams , Emilia Clarke , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Gift Guide Dads

2018 Holiday Must-Have Gifts for the Men

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Becca Kufrin

What to Buy Bae, Based on The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's Holiday Gift Guide

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence, Hair

Jennifer Lawrence's Skin Pro on "Penis Facials" and More Red Carpet Skin Prep

ESC: Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Swears by This $7 Makeup Remover and $9 Acne Cleanser

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Sweet Treat for Your Girls

ESC: Red Carpte Beauty, Rita Ora

Best Celebrity Red Carpet Beauty

ESC: Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's Gift Guide Is More Lit Than Your Next Holiday Party

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.