by Jamie Blynn | Tue., May. 21, 2019 5:46 AM

Renee Zellweger, Ben Kingsley

Show us the, er, reenactment! 

When Renée Zellweger and Sir Ben Kingsley stopped by for an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden last night, the host had just one request.

"You have given some iconic performance during your career and I was wondering," James Corden said to Kingsley, "I was interested to see how you would fare delivering some of Renee's most iconic lines."

Insert 1996's Jerry Maguire and its most quotable scene between Zellweger's single mom Dorothy Boyd and Tom Cruise's titular sports agent. But, 23 years after its theatrical release, Corden decided to put a spin on the cult classic: Kingsley would play Boyd while she would step into Cruise's role.

"Usually this is my space," the 50-year-actress began. "I'm really good, I'm great in the living. Usually, I come in here—" Deadpanned the stoic Brit, "Shut up. Just shut up. You had me at hello."

Hmm, perhaps we need to request a remake!

Watch

Is Renee Zellweger Gearing Up to Make More Movies?

The romcom—which also starred Cuba Gooding Jr.Regina King and Jonathan Lipnicki—helped catapult Zellweger into super stardom

"It was a pivotal moment, not just professionally, but for me personally," she recalled to VF.com, adding that she didn't even have time to think if the flick would be a success or not. "I was straddling this place in my mind between disbelief and this overwhelming sense of responsibility not to screw the whole thing up."

More than two decades later, she and Cruise—who she describes as "genuine and warm and kind"—are still close friends.

"He never forgets my birthday," she revealed. "He's always so thoughtful and generous, and it's sweet that he always remembers, because I'm sure he has quite a bit on his plate."

Watch the full video above!

