Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Are Running Into Trouble Teaching Their Daughters Spanish

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., May. 20, 2019 1:15 PM

Kids say the darndest things, don't they?!

While on The Talk on Monday morning, the extremely private Eva Mendes opened up about her long-time love Ryan Gosling and their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee Gosling. The Lost River star shared the "cute" hiccup she and her 38-year-old partner are experiencing as they teach their little girls how to speak Spanish.

"Well the Spanish in my home... I'm Cuban and we're trying to teach the kids Spanish, and it's harder than I thought," the 45-year-old fashion designer and actress explained. "I speak Spanglish and that's what they're picking up. So it's adorable but it's technically not a language. It's Spanglish."

She continued, "So our little girl will be like, 'Mommy, my boca (mouth) hurts because I think something got stuck in my diente (tooth).' It's so cute but that is not really gonna go great out there."

Watch

Eva Mendes Didn't See Herself Having Kids

While on the topic of kids, the mom-of-two also talked about a time when having children wasn't part of her plan. However, being with the La La Land star changed all of that.

Co-host Sara Gilbert asked Eva "what changed your mind" when it came to having kids and without hesitation, the 45-year-old fashion mogul answered, "Ryan Gosling."

Cue the waterworks!

Although, Mendes admitted that it "took a minute" to come to that decision.

"I was never one of those women who really wanted children, and then I fell in love with Ryan," she said on the talk show. "I was like, 'Oh I get it. I don't want children, I want your children. I want your babies."

In a recent interview with Women's Health (and as their cover star), she shared the same sentiments.

"It was the furthest thing from my mind," she told the magazine. "Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have...not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him."

