Drake's physique is all natural... and he's not afraid to make it known.

The 32-year-old rapper was most definitely feeling himself on Thursday evening when he took to Instagram with a shirtless snapshot of himself set against the backdrop of a tropical vacation.

"I forget what it's called but I remember the feeling," Drizzy captioned the picture, which had many of 57 million followers lamenting the fact that they've yet to get a kickstart on their summer bodies. (It is still May, after all.)

But when a commenter, whose actually a close friend of the hip-hop superstar's by the name of DJ Carnage, decided to slide in with a little shade, Drake didn't hesitate to shut it down.

"You got fake ab surgery in Colombia," Carnage wrote. "You ain't fooling anybody."

Drake fired back, "Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?"