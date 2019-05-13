Selena Gomez Kicks Off 2019 Cannes Film Festival With Effortless Style

France is about to get even more star-studded this week!

In case you didn't already guess, it's time for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and Hollywood's biggest stars are touching down in the iconic city to reveal new and exciting projects.

For starters, Selena Gomez arrived at the airport in a glamorous all-white ensemble with a warm, cozy sweater on top.

She completed her look with a pair of retro sunglasses before premiering her brand-new zombie film titled The Dead Don't Die.

The festival, which officially kicks off May 14 and runs through May 25, features dozens of screenings, premieres, parties and glamorous events. And with Amber Heard, Elle Fanning and more stars arriving, you know it's going to be a star-studded occasion.