Buckle up Bachelor Nation, we're heading out on a dramatic journey toward happily ever after. Yes really, we're doing the damn thing again.

As our fearless Bachelorette star Hannah Brown kicks off her love hunt tonight, all eyes will be her 30, very eligible men. Who will have the most cringeworthy entrance? Who will be sent packing before sunrise? Who will fall into the pool? And, more importantly—especially if you have a season 15 bracket!—who will score the first impression rose?

After all, if we're basing this on history (and we are), whichever contestant nabs that coveted boutonniere is likely to also get down on one knee come the finale. Since its introduction on 2008's season 4 with DeAnna Pappas, seven out of 11 Bachelorettes have given their first and final rose to the same contestant. If you're doing the math, that's a 63 percent success rate. But no pressure!