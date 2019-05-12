The former First Lady of the United States shared a photo of her and former President Barack Obama's daughter Malia and Sasha, and her own mother, Marian Shields Robinson.

"Growing up, every time I'd come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind," she wrote. "When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. She's always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice."

"From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it," she continued. "She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️"

Serena shared a pic of her and husband Alexis Ohanian and their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. The three are sitting in bed with a Moana blanket, a Curious George doll and a laptop with a pink patterned cover bearing the letter "S" and the words "black girls code."

See more photos celebrities posted on Mother's Day 2019.