Kristin Cavallari handles work-life balance like a boss. But even she can't do it all on her own!

Over the last 10 weeks, Very Cavallari fans have watched the Uncommon James founder juggle business endeavors, management duties and personal relationships with all the gusto of a wisecracking, incredibly well-dressed superhero. Of course, being a Renaissance woman is a lot harder in practice than Kristin makes it look onscreen, so it was a happy relief to see her and Jay Cutler take their partnership game to the next level during Sunday's season finale.

"You've gotta live up to what you said. You've gotta support me," The Hills alum told her husband, referencing their pivotal conversation from last week's episode, when Jay vowed to support his increasingly busy wife with the same empathy and attentiveness she gave him while he was playing football.

This week, the retired NFL quarterback made good on his promise. When Kristin gave Jay a heads up about a work trip to L.A. she had planned for the following week, his reaction was about as perfect as it was unprecedented.