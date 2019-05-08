BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 10PM

See Kristin Cavallari Comfort BFF Kelly Henderson During an Emotional OBGYN Visit on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., May. 8, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kelly Henderson needs BFF Kristin Cavallari more than ever.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the hair and makeup artist attends an OBGYN appointment to learn more about her fertility options. After hearing all about the egg freezing process in Mexico, Henderson decides to explore this fertility path—and Kristin fully supports her.

"I'm so grateful that Kristin's with me," Kelly shares in a confessional. "I definitely don't want to be doing any of this by myself but, just to have someone who I know loves me sitting by my side, is very comforting."

Of course, Kristin is happy to be there for Kelly as she knows that "there's so much that goes into this decision." Although the exam starts off well, things take a more serious turn when the doctor spots a cyst on Kelly's right ovary.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Kelly Henderson's Fun BFF Moments

"This is simple. It doesn't look like any kind of tumor of any kind," the doctor assures a nervous Kelly. "Usually, these go away on their own."

This isn't the only health update for Kelly as the doctor reveals she can only spot a couple micro follicles—which means Henderson's egg count may be low for her age.

"Yeah, we'd love to see 4 to 6," the OBGYN continues. "But, I'm not seeing other micro follicles on the ovary…which I'd rather see that and I know you'd rather see that."

Understandably, this news leaves Kelly feeling emotional and causes her to breakdown in the exam room. Thankfully, Kristin is there for a supportive hug and reassurance.

Watch the emotional exam for yourself in the clip above.

Watch the season finale of Very Cavallari this Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories , Health

Trending Stories

Latest News
George Clooney, Amal Clooney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bebe Rexha

Fashion Police

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1606

Watch Khloe Kardashian Shower Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods With Praise During a Toast on KUWTK

Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 210

Jay Cutler Checks Out a Location for His Future Butcher Shop—and Kristin Cavallari Approves!

Zendaya, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Lights, Camera, Fashion! Which Celeb Rocked the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet?

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Bachelor Nation Couples Tournament

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which Current Pair from The Bachelor & Its Spinoffs Deserves the Winning Rose?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.