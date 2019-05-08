See Kristin Cavallari Comfort BFF Kelly Henderson During an Emotional OBGYN Visit on Very Cavallari

Kelly Henderson needs BFF Kristin Cavallari more than ever.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the hair and makeup artist attends an OBGYN appointment to learn more about her fertility options. After hearing all about the egg freezing process in Mexico, Henderson decides to explore this fertility path—and Kristin fully supports her.

"I'm so grateful that Kristin's with me," Kelly shares in a confessional. "I definitely don't want to be doing any of this by myself but, just to have someone who I know loves me sitting by my side, is very comforting."

Of course, Kristin is happy to be there for Kelly as she knows that "there's so much that goes into this decision." Although the exam starts off well, things take a more serious turn when the doctor spots a cyst on Kelly's right ovary.