The Royal family is doing their part to promote mental health awareness.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton are teaming together to launch Shout, a new text messaging helpline that supports people in crisis in the U.K. The Royal Foundation helmed the innovative and much-needed program as part of the Royal Hignesses' Heads Together campaign, which encourages conversations on mental health. "We are incredibly excited to be launching this service, knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement. "At the heart of this service will be an incredible national volunteer community, one which needs to grow to allow us to support more people in crisis. We hope that many more of you will join us and be part of something very special."

The helpline is almost entirely supported by a team of dedicated volunteers, working in conjunction with qualified clinicians.