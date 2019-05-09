Nearly two years ago, George Clooney's life changed forever—he came a father.

It was back in June 2017 that the Oscar winner and his wife, barrister Amal Clooney, welcomed their first children together, twins Alexander and Ella.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," a rep told E! News in a playful statement at the time. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Of course, the Catch-22 star emerged a proud new dad ready to tackle his latest personal role. "Every single day of my life, I just feel lucky," he told The Hollywood Reporter a few months later.