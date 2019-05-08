Tyra Banks is back, baby!

The 45-year-old supermodel-turned-TV personality, known in recent years for her work on America's Next Top Model and America's Got Talent, has returned to modeling for a very special comeback; she once again graces the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, more than two decades after she did so for the first time.

The cover of the outlet's 2019 edition shows Banks smizing in a skimpy yellow string bikini.

"This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything," Banks tweeted. "#BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin' fierce no matter what anybody says! Drop mic now! @SI_Swimsuit 2019"

"#NewProfilePic," she added.

She also wrote on Instagram, "#Thankful for your fierce love and support all these years. #BanX"