Brad Pitt is newly (officially) single, which means some people aren't shying away from asking about his future relationships—or past ones.

A paparazzi recently shot a video of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star walking towards his Tesla SUV in his Los Angeles neighborhood. Pitt kept it casual in his signature newsboy cap, black pants and a white long-sleeve shirt that he wore under a gray shirt. Pitt sort of acknowledged the paparazzi, who spoke over the loud clicks of another person taking photos.

The man taking the video asked Pitt about his upcoming Quentin Tarantino movie and then said, "There's one thing I gotta ask. Everyone wants to know. Are you and Jen getting back together?"

Pitt chuckled and merely replied, "Oh my God." He then opened his the doors to his sleek Tesla and drove off.

It may be sad news to those who ship Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anistonbut on the bright side the exes don't have bad blood brewing between them.