Three cheers for Tina Fey! Today is her birthday and we think that's a cause for celebration, don't you?

Beginning in the late '90s, circa 1997 to be exact, Fey has been making us laugh as a writer on Saturday Night Live and then a star on the sketch comedy show and our world hasn't been the same since...thank goodness.

After SNL, the fierce female took comedy to the next level with her own series, 30 Rock, and films like Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Sisters and more as an actress, writer and producer. Oh, and then there was Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Clearly, Fey has been keeping herself busy, but she hasn't been doing it all alone. She's had one of the funniest girls in Hollywood by her side...Amy Poehler!

As we celebrate the Pennsylvania native turning 49 years old, we've decided to give it up for the girls—Fey and Poehler that is!