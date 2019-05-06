The 2019 Met Gala is proving to be one of the best yet, as this year's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

From Lady Gaga to Billy Porter, everyone is going above and beyond for the special occasion. However, following the theme in a more ironic way, Patrick Schwarzenegger decided to skip the kitschy, gaudiness of it all and, instead, he went full-on country.

The 25-year-old actor and model showed up to the fanciful event wearing washed-out jeans, brown cowboy boots and a black blazer. Completing his ensemble, he accessorized with a black cowboy hat. Yeehaw!

While jeans are frowned-up for the Met Ball—Kim Kardashian recently revealed Kanye West's denim moment in 2016 was deemed "controversial"—it seems Patrick wasn't afraid to push the boundaries.

Many on Twitter joked about his unconventional look (well, unconventional for the Met Gala) that made him look like a "camp counselor," which has people wondering if he took this year's theme literally.