"It's so amazing to me, Norah, that after seven years together, that now people would say that you and I have some beef," King said. "I have no beef with you, you have no beef with me. [Former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor] Tina Brown summed it up very nicely: she said this never happens to men, this kind of cut-throat business. That the reality is, it's two great jobs for two great women, [Brown] said."

Brown had tweeted last week, "The @GayleKing v @NorahODonnell 'feud' is the usual cat fight trope foisted on powerful women! Both of them got great gigs!"

"I also think I know that that's true," King continued. "I look at Susan Zirinsky, who, if you haven't heard outside the building, is a badass in our building. She's our new CBS president, and when it was announced she was taking this job in January, she said there's going to be some changes...she's going to look at the lay of the land and decide. She could've come in here with a weed-wacker and we'd all be on 57th Street going 'taxi!' But what she decided to do is take a look and see what she thought would work best, and what job would suit our role.

"You know, this is a business about ratings, and when the ratings don't work, they make changes, and so they're making changes that they hope will lead to better things."

Now that is some truth.

"And I believe," King concluded, "I'm with you, I'm going to give it 110 percent, too."