For Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, an eye for style clearly runs in the family.

So it's only appropriate that the cousins, social media personalities and upcoming Relatively Nat & Liv stars have some thoughts to share about the 2019 Met Gala, widely regarded as fashion's most anticipated night of the year. The annual Costume Institute fundraiser—which doubles as a wonderfully creative outfit exhibition—takes place today, May 6, at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

And as the ladies emphatically proclaim in this fun pre-Met Gala interview clip, Nat and Liv will definitely be watching! (Thanks to E!'s thorough multi-platform event coverage, there's no excuse not to.)

"What I love about camp is just how over the top it is. Like, if we're gonna put on a show, let's go big!" Liv tells the camera, referencing this year's exciting Met Gala theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion", which is expected to draw a medley of innovative ensembles, as usual.