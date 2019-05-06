Here's Proof Prince Harry Was Always Fit to Be a "Cool Dad"

  By
    &

Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 6, 2019 7:00 AM

Prince Harry, StreetGames, Kids

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry isn't going to be a regular dad. He's going to be a cool day—and here's why!

On Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the long-awaited news that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had officially gone into labor, ramping up the royal baby watch that has ensued ever since her pregnancy was first confirmed publicly in mid-October 2018. 

According to the palace, Markle went into labor in the early hours of Monday morning with Harry by her side. 

While the wait for their first little one shouldn't be too much longer now, the baby boy or girl will kick off brand new roles for the pair as mom and dad—a role the public has patiently waited for Prince Harry to fulfill. 

Photos

Here's Proof That Prince Harry Was Always Fit to be a ''Cool Dad''

Mostly because he has always seemed like a natural with youngsters! In a 2012 interview with Katie Couric, Harry candidly admitted, "I've longed for kids since I was very, very young. And so, I'm waiting to find the right person, someone who's willing to take on the job."

That right person has certainly arrived. Now, as the countdown to the royal baby narrows, check out all the proof Prince Harry was always fit to be a "cool dad" in E!'s gallery here!

