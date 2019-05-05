by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 5, 2019 11:51 AM
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to share never-before-seen photos of her three kids at her sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson's first birthday party last month.
Kim posted the pics as she and husband Kanye West await the impending birth of their fourth child, second son and second consecutive baby carried by a surrogate.
The photos show Kim and daughters North West, 5, and Chicago West, 1, wearing corresponding draped beige dresses, with the kids' bearing orange feather embellishments. North also sports a pair of her mother's white strappy sandals. The two sisters have their hair styled in little buns.
Kim also shared a pic of her and the girls and Kanye and their son Saint West, 3, who is wearing a printed gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.
See photos from True's birthday party:
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The reality star appears with husband Kanye West and their kids North West, Saint West and Chicago West.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashianb carries her boy Saint West.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian appears with daughters North West and Chicago West.
Article continues below
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
True's "triplet" cousin toddles along.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's daughters North West appears with little sister Chicago West.
Khloe shows her fans the matching mother-daughter dresses for her and True, designed by August Getty.
Article continues below
Tristan and Khloe spend time with their baby girl at the birthday bash on Sunday, April 14.
Twinning! Khloe and True wear their matching mother-daughter dresses.
Guests at the bash were treated to ice pops.
Article continues below
Kris Jenner showcases a beautiful birthday cake from Hansen's Cake and balloons from Wild Child.
North West wears mom Kim's heels at True's party.
A Hooray Heroes personalized birthday book impressed Khloe so much that she decided to share it on social media.
Article continues below
"Oh my gosh! Look at this cotton candy!" Kim told her followers on Instagram. "This is True's first birthday!"
In addition to Khloe and True, North and Chicago also wore matching dresses to the celebration.
"Happy 1st birthday," Khloe wrote on Instagram. "Mama loves you!!"
Article continues below
The bash was an lavish affair, attended by friends and family, including True's dad and Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson.
In January, Kim and Kanye threw Chicago an equally large first birthday party.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?