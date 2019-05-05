Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Kids at True Thompson's Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 5, 2019 11:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to share never-before-seen photos of her three kids at her sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson's first birthday party last month.

Kim posted the pics as she and husband Kanye West await the impending birth of their fourth child, second son and second consecutive baby carried by a surrogate.

The photos show Kim and daughters North West, 5, and Chicago West, 1, wearing corresponding draped beige dresses, with the kids' bearing orange feather embellishments. North also sports a pair of her mother's white strappy sandals. The two sisters have their hair styled in little buns.

Kim also shared a pic of her and the girls and Kanye and their son Saint West, 3, who is wearing a printed gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.

Photos

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

See photos from True's birthday party:

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, North West, Saint West, Kanye West, True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Family

The reality star appears with husband Kanye West and their kids North West, Saint West and Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Mother and Son

Kim Kardashianb carries her boy Saint West.

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, North West, True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

The West Girls

Kim Kardashian appears with daughters North West and Chicago West.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Chicago West

True's "triplet" cousin toddles along.

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, North West, True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Sister Sister

Kim Kardashian's daughters North West appears with little sister Chicago West.

True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram

Getting Ready

Khloe shows her fans the matching mother-daughter dresses for her and True, designed by August Getty.

Article continues below

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Birthday Girl

Tristan and Khloe spend time with their baby girl at the birthday bash on Sunday, April 14.

True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram

Mother-Daughter Duo

Twinning! Khloe and True wear their matching mother-daughter dresses.

True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram

Sweet Treat

Guests at the bash were treated to ice pops.

Article continues below

True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram

Celebrate Good Times

Kris Jenner showcases a beautiful birthday cake from Hansen's Cake and balloons from Wild Child. 

True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram

Mom's Heels

North West wears mom Kim's heels at True's party.

True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram

The Greatest Gift

A Hooray Heroes personalized birthday book impressed Khloe so much that she decided to share it on social media.

Article continues below

True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram

Cotton Candy

"Oh my gosh! Look at this cotton candy!" Kim told her followers on Instagram. "This is True's first birthday!"

True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram

Matching Dresses

In addition to Khloe and True, North and Chicago also wore matching dresses to the celebration.

True Thompson, Birthday

Instagram

Happy Birthday, True!

"Happy 1st birthday," Khloe wrote on Instagram. "Mama loves you!!"

Article continues below

The bash was an lavish affair, attended by friends and family, including True's dad and Khloe's exTristan Thompson.

In January, Kim and Kanye threw Chicago an equally large first birthday party.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E! 

Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , North West , Chicago West , Saint West , Kanye West , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Janelle Monae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kris Jenner Weighs In Again on Kylie Jenner's "Self-Made" Billionaire Title

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Reveals the Sex of Her First Child

Ben Stiller, Winona Ryder, Janeane Garofalo, Ethan Hawke, Reality Bites, 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

Reality Bites Cast Has a 25th Anniversary Reunion While Lost Boys Stars Reunite Too

JWoww, Son, Greyson

JWoww Praises Son Greyson on His Speech Progress as They Celebrate His 3rd Birthday

Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Song, SNL

Adam Sandler Performed His Chris Farley Tribute Song on SNL and Everyone Was in Tears

Adele, Simon Konecki, 2012 Grammys

Inside Adele's Fiercely Private but Epically Dramatic Relationship History

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.