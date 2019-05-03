Hollywood royalty typically grace the carpet at the annual Met Gala, but Anna Wintour has her sights set on actual royalty. That's all.

Vogue magazine's famous editor-in-chief, co-host of the prestigious, star-studded fashion event and curator of its guest list, told NBC's Today show's Jenna Bush Hager on Friday that she would like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to one day team up and attend the gala.

"I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together," she said. "That would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. The two of them, I want."

Anna's comments come amid months of rumors that Kate and husband Prince William are feuding with Meghan and her husband and his brother Prince Harry, which have been fueled by the recent separation of their royal households.