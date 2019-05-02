Will fans get a special glimpse into Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's wedding day? The Bachelor Nation will just have to wait and see.

On Wednesday, the famous pair chatted with Jenny McCarthy on Sirius XM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, where they candidly talked about all things Bachelor, including how Cassie felt when she saw that Colton made strong connections with other women. "It was really hard," she told the 46-year-old actress about watching The Bachelor. "I was like, you guys had deep conversations... that I have to watch."

Of course, the biggest topic was their wedding and what plans they have for it. Among the questions about their big day, McCarthy asked point-blank if they would televise their wedding. While nothing is set in stone, the ABC reality TV stars didn't shut down the idea.

"I would be open to talking about it," the 24-year-old blonde beauty said.