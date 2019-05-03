Family. Best friends. The longest Ferris wheel of all time.

Just a handful of the terms that have been applied to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's admittedly complicated relationship throughout the course of the past decade.

And on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a new phrase was added to the Kardashian-Disick lexicon: soulmates. To be clear, while the Bali healer who used it seemed to mean it in the straightforward sense—"The guy was basically saying that in a past life that we were together and that we're soulmates," Kourtney would later relay to sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "So, he was like, 'You have to decide if you want to be together or not be together,"—the exes were open to other interpretations.

Thanks to their kids, Mason Disick, 9, Penelope Disick, 6, and Reign Disick, 4, "Scott and I, we're going to be in each others' lives forever. Like, we are soulmates in a sense," Kourtney reasoned. "No matter what. Whether we're ever together again or not."

Asked to offer his take, Disick concurred: "I mean, we have three children, we love each other and we're family. And I'm happy with that."