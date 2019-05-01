The Jonas Brothers Are Going on Tour: All the Dates and Details

The Jonas Brothers are going on tour!

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas announced the launch of their Happiness Begins Tour on Wednesday.

It looks like they'll be bringing some famous friends on the road, as well. Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will be joining the JoBros on tour.

The boy band hinted at the big news during a recent interview with E! News.

"We'll definitely tour this year at some point," Priyanka Chopra's hubby shared last month.

Sophie Turner's main man also suggested the group would be playing a mix of their classics and new music, like "Sucker" and "Cool."

"I don't think we have enough new songs to do a long show," Joe said. "But we have plenty of old ones."

While the trio remained tight-lipped about the dates and details at the time, all of that information has finally been revealed.

To check out a complete list of dates and locations, check out the list below: