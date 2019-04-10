EXCLUSIVE!

Get Ready Because the Jonas Brothers Say They'll "Definitely" Tour This Year

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 8:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Teasing new music and potential tour dates is just the way the Jonas Brothers roll.

In an E! News exclusive clip, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonasdish on their pretty big plans for the year as well as the impact their respective wives have on their music. The JoBros stopped by Radio Disney and chatted with Candice Huckeba on her show Candice On Air.

Candice first asked the trio, "When is the tour starting? Do you have any details you can share?"

Nick, in an expertly timed response, said, "You keep asking us these questions we can't answer."

Both he and Joe said they "definitely know" information about their tour, but they aren't sharing any details just yet.

"We'll tell you when the time's right," Nick said.

Photos

Jonas Brothers Through the Years

The time was right for one major detail, but not much else.

"We'll definitely tour this year at some point," the 26-year-old continued. 

Candice then asked if their set list at their upcoming concerts will include "old songs as well?"

Joe chimed in, "Yeah, for sure. I don't think we have enough new songs to do a long show. But we have plenty of old ones."

The radio host said she thought they could probably "play Madison Square Garden for four hours" just based on their song collection from two albums.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

"Well, that would be fun," Joe replied.

While the idea may be "fun," he has some thoughts about the specifics and logistics of that.

The DNCE front man added, "That's a long show. I wouldn't want to see anybody play for four hours."

Candice then changed the topic and asked how their wives and fiancée inspired their new music and music videos.

Kevin said Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner inspire the content in "all ways."

"They're our champions. They're our support. To have that great aspect in your life, it just makes writing awesome songs about them and about the moments you have and share so much easier," Kevin continued. "It's pretty great."

These three special women played a central and extremely glamorous role in the music video for the Jonas Brothers' first song back, "Sucker." In it, the three couples roam around the grounds of a British castle and engage in activities such as fencing in the hallway and taking bubble baths in the garden because why not?

On April 5, they released their latest single "Cool." Its music video is a colorful homage to retro Miami.

Upon revealing that the band was officially back together, they said on The Elvis Duran Show that they had a ton of music—"30 to 40 songs recorded"—in the works.

So there you have it. The Jonas Brothers will be back on the road in the year 3000 2019.

Listen to their full interview on Radio Disney Friday, April 19.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Joe Jonas , Kevin Jonas , Jonas Brothers , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariel Winter

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes: Who's the Prince of Pop?

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, Rosalía and More Coachella Acts Who Need To Be On Your Radar

Nipsey Hussle's Memorial Will Feature 25-Mile Procession

Lil Nas X

Meet Lil Nas X, the Country Rapper Who Just Dethroned Ariana Grande From the Top of the Charts

Dua Lipa Tells How to Shake Off "Brutal" American Haters

Ariana Grande, costumes

Ariana Grande Is Trademarking "Thank U, Next"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.