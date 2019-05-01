From Tattoos to a Ferrari: Inside Kylie Jenner's Over-the-Top Birthday Bash for Travis Scott

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 1, 2019 7:58 AM

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Cake, Travis Scott Birthday Celebration

ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com

When Kylie Jenner is the creative director of your birthday party, you're bound to have an epic time. 

Such was the case for her famous beau, Travis Scott, for whom she threw a 28th birthday bash on Tuesday night. Of course, as is always the case when it comes to Kardashian-Jenner parties, the soirée was nothing short of spectacular. 

Guests, including Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kendall Jenner, entered the party through the mouth of a jumbo-sized inflatable Travis Scott head. After they reached the actual gathering, they stepped into a foggy area decorated like a gas station themed around the rapper, complete with Travis Scott paper towels, glass cleaner, motor oil and other items related to his Cactus Jack Nike collaboration. 

Attendees could sip on slurpees and munch on candy and french fries. If they were feeling adventurous, guests also had the option of getting new body ink, like the birthday boy and his famous lady. Both Kylie and Travis sat for a new tattoo, though the designs were not revealed on social media. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Needless to say, no lavish detail was overlooked, down to the Travis Scott-labeled Ferrari that served as decoration inside the party. See for yourself in E!'s gallery below:

 

 

Travis Scott, Birthday Party

Instagram

Welcome to the Party

Travis may have recognized the entrance to his party. 

Travis Scott, Birthday Party

Instagram

Fry Time

There's nothing like some french fries to snack on at a party. 

Travis Scott, Birthday Party

Instagram

Tattoo Time

The guest of honor got some new ink at his bash. 

Travis Scott, Birthday Party

Instagram

Sweet Smooch

Love was in the air at Travis' party!

Travis Scott, Birthday Party

Instagram

Let's Move

What would a gas station-themed party be without a car?

Travis Scott, Birthday Party

Instagram

From a Special Someone

For his birthday, Kylie gifted Travis a seriously special sports car. 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Travis Scott Birthday Celebration

ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com

Hi Everyone

Kylie addressed their guests on the mic. 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Cake, Travis Scott Birthday Celebration

ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com

Make a Wish

The soirée was complete with an over-the-top cake. 

Jenner did not hold back her love for her man on his big day. She also gifted him a white Lamborghini, praised him on social media and vowed to celebrate even though she was feeling sick. 

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," she wrote to him on Instagram. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday."

She concluded with a NSFW thought: "Let's f--k around and have another baby."

We doubt Travis will ever forget this birthday. 

