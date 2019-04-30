The dust has settled and the dead, well, they're back to being dead on Game of Thrones. The biggest battle in Game of Thrones history aired in "The Long Night," the third episode of the six-episode final season, and not everybody made it out alive.

The episode featured the final stands of Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) and a number of other characters. Don't fret, folks like Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) live to see another day—and another war.