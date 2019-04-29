Game of Thrones Sets Up the "Last War": Daenerys Targaryen vs. Cersei Lannister

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 6:51 AM

Game of Thrones, Episode 8, Season 3

HBO

So, the Battle of Winterfell is over. What happens next on Game of Thrones?

"We have won the great war," Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) says in the trailer for season eight, episode four. "Now, we will win the last war."

Yep, the Night King is dead, taken down by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), and with him his army. But at great cost. So many people died! RIP Lyanna Mormont, Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy, and everybody else who valiantly took up arms against the dead. However, those that survive now have a little problem to deal with: Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

While everyone was battling the dead, Cersei was sitting in King's Landing with Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), getting ready for the battle you knew was coming.

"We'll rip her out, root and stem," Daenerys promises in the trailer above.

But something tells us Cersei won't be taken out so easily, even without her elephants, she's a formidable foe. She never sent her army to fight at Winterfell, so her ranks are good and strong. Strong enough to face off against the united front of the North and Dany's remaining forces?

Click play on the trailer to catch glimpses of what's to come. There's quite a bit of dragon action and a lot of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) looking concerned.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

